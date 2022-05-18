Here's how Kapil Sharma hilariously explained baingan bharta to Anek actor Andrea Kevichüsa, watch

This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen having fun with the team of Anek, a film on the disturbances in the North East. A hilarious promo for the upcoming episode shows how Kapil described a brinjal to Anek actor Andrea Kevichüsa, who hails from Nagaland. Andrea is a successful model who is making her acting debut with the film. Also read: Paresh Rawa calls out ‘buffoonery’ in comedy, cracking jokes about people's looks, but calls Kapil Sharma 'talented'

The promo shows Kapil welcoming Anek actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea and director Anubhav Sinha. Mentioning how Anubhav Sinha's films revolve around serious issues that matter, Kapil asked him if he makes an issue out of something as small as a ‘baingan ka bharta (roasted brinjal)', in case the shopkeeper doesn't give free coriander leaves with brinjals. Anubhav burst into laughter but Andrea reacted, “I don't know what that is.”

Kapil took it upon himself to explain baingan bharta to her and made funny gestures to explain the appearance of a brinjal. He said, “the purple thing with a question mark on the head, it becomes more purple when you put it into fire and then eat, wah.”

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo on social media with the caption, "Iss weekend hasne pe nahin lagega break, kyunki aapko hasaane ke liye humaare paas upaay hain #Anek! (there will not be a break on laughter as there are several ideas to make you laugh this weekend)"

Anek is a political thriller with Ayushmann playing an undercover cop who is on a mission to restore peace in the Northeastern region of India. Andrea plays a boxer from the North East. Anubhav Sinha has not just directed the film but also written it. It is set to release in theatres on May 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON