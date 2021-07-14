Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't have a 'sensuous vibe' like her Haseen Dillruba character: 'It didn't come organically'
Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't have a 'sensuous vibe' like her Haseen Dillruba character: 'It didn't come organically'

Taapsee Pannu has said that unlike her character in Haseen Dillruba, she doesn't use 'sensuality' to her advantage.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu in a still from Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu has said that she has none of the 'sensuality' of her Haseen Dillruba character, Rani Kashyap. Taapsee also revealed that a lot of the character's emotions didn't come to her 'organically'.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey. The film arrived on Netflix on July 2.

In an interview, Taapsee Pannu told Bollywood Hungama, "People who've known me... They'll know that I am far, far away from Rani, in my real life, the kind of person that I am. I don't have that sexual, sensuous vibe with me. I don't carry that, I don't use that to my advantage. So for me to pull off a character like that... I'm not so smitten with the idea of love."

She continued, "There were a lot of these emotions that weren't coming organically to me, as Taapsee, and I had to literally psych myself out into believing that she is this person who is just smitten with the idea of love, and can go to any dramatic extent to get that love in her life, and she's using sexuality and sensuality as her weapon for that. These were the things not coming naturally to me."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu makes Harshvardhan Rane giggle during intimate scene shoot in Haseen Dillruba BTS video. Watch

Taapsee said that if the audiences like her films, that means her risky decision-making when it comes to picking roles has paid off. Haseen Dillruba has received mixed reviews, however. It sits at a 'rotten' 50% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Taapsee and Kanika have both called out reviews that they felt crossed the line of decency.

