Taapsee Pannu makes Harshvardhan Rane giggle during intimate scene shoot in Haseen Dillruba BTS video. Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from her recently released movie, Haseen Dillruba. In it, she and her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are seen sharing laughs and interesting moments.

The video shows Vikrant praising Taapsee as the best actor, only to coax a head massage out of her. In another part, he is seen tickling her feet as she tries to kick him and wriggle her feet out of his hold.





Taapsee is also seen shooting for an intimate scene with Harshvardhan but neither can keep a straight face. The director tells Taapsee to say 'something sensuous' in his ear but all she could come up with were 'mashed potatoes'. As she came closer, whispering in his ear, Harshvardhan could not help but look into the other camera and laugh.

Another moment shows Taapsee ruing the fact that Vikrant is engaged. "S**t you're engaged, I can't even tell you these things," she says and Vikrant becomes more intrigued. "No no, tell me the truth," he tells her, pushing her back and forth.

Haseen Dillruba release on Netflix last month. The film is a romantic thriller directed by Vinil Matthew and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, and Taapsee has been speaking about it on Twitter and in interviews as well.

Also read: Suhana Khan has clearly won the silhouette challenge with this pic

She told The Quint, "Discussion are good, debates are good, but it should be in a tone of having a debate and not try to take a sly dig on the other person... Who are you to tell that 'this' is wrong? And even if you are, you are an audience, you say what you felt was wrong about the film, but keep it as your subjective viewpoint. Don't use the power given to you, of affecting thousands and thousands of people, through the medium that you have, through the pen that you have... Because when I step in as an actor to do a film, I keep my personal views about a situation aside."