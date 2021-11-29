Taapsee Pannu says she got her curly hair chemically straightened twice: 'Was horrified when my hair began falling'

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her notion of beauty before she made it big as an actor. The actor stands out with her curly hair and powerful features but says that she found herself different from the actors on the television screen.

Taapsee was insecure of her unconventional looks and even underwent a chemical treatment to straighten her curly hair. She told Cosmopolitan magazine in an interview, “It was the opposite of everything I was. I didn't have those big ‘doe eyes’; I didn't have an elegant, small nose...I had this large, ‘royal nose’, as people call it. I didn't have luscious lips or straight, silky hair—you know, the kind that actresses flipped around. I had curly hair, and I remember noticing that none of the actresses on television had hair that looked like mine. And so, while I was still in school, I visited a salon to get my hair chemically straightened—twice—using those terrible chemical treatments that were available at the time. And that completely ruined my hair! At first, I was so frustrated to have limp ends with curly bits growing on the top, and then I was horrified when my hair began falling.”

She added, "So yes, I did not fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change myself, and failed miserably at it. Until finally I realised that I need to live with—and love—what I have…today, I understand how beautiful it is when you truly love the way you are.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says A-list actors refuse roles in her films, reveals the excuses they give

Taapsee is one of the most successful and busiest actors in Bollywood. She had three releases this year, all on OTT platforms. Haseen Dillruba, Annabelle Sethupathi and Rashmi Rocket were among them.

Taapsee currently has half-a-dozen films in pipeline. She has Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Mishan Impossible. She is currently shooting for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON