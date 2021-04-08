Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu showers birthday love on her sister Shagun, calls her 'my constant'. Watch
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu showers birthday love on her sister Shagun, calls her 'my constant'. Watch

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her sister Shagun's birthday by sharing a boomerang video. In the video, she planted a kiss on her sibling's cheek.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu called her sister Shagun 'my constant' and 'my silver lining'.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday showered birthday love on her sister Shagun, calling her 'my constant' and 'my silver lining'. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee celebrated her sibling's birthday by sharing a boomerang video in which she runs to Shagun with a smile and plants a kiss on her cheek.

She captioned it, "My constant ...The girl and the behaviour It’s the Birthday of my silver lining while she celebrates it at the Golden Temple! Miss you Puchi". Taapsee often shares adorable pictures with her sister and they share a warm bond.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arjun wishes girlfriend Gabriella on her birthday, calls her 'my beautiful soul'

Janhvi jumps aboard the Maldives bandwagon, says she 'fully gets the hype'

Is Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha in the Maldives with her?

Taimur peeks from behind, Inaaya is pretty in pink in family pics shared by Saba

Several celebs took to the comments section to wish Shagun a happy birthday. Director Anubhav Sinha wrote, "So sweet. Happy Bidday Shagun." Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani said, "Happy birthday @shagun_pannu! Have a fabulous 21!"

Taapsee has begun shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu. Sharing pictures on Wednesday from her ongoing training, she wrote, "Training during lockdown .... when open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu #WIP." Taking to the comments section, actor Samantha Akkineni said, "love" followed by a fire emoticon, and actor Amruta Subhash said, "proud".

In the pictures, the Thappad actor wore a pink tank top and had her back to the camera. In the movie, she will play the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. For her role in the film, Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Earlier, she had shared a post in which she was seen practising on her cover drive. The caption read, "Taking the cover drive literally! #WIP #ShabaashMithu". Actor Shahid Kapoor had dropped a comment on her post, calling it ‘sharp’.

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya says he turned down 'top TV show' after Bigg Boss, was offered commercial with Kareena Kapoor

She has an interesting lineup of movies, apart from Shabaash Mithu. She is getting ready for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu shagun pannu shabaash mithu

Related Stories

hollywood

Gal Gadot was reportedly threatened by director Joss Whedon on Justice League set, Wonder Woman star responds

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:54 AM IST
bollywood

Amit Sadh goes off social media amid partial lockdown in Maharashtra: ‘Silly things I do will not heal or entertain’

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:53 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP