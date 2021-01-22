Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli

A new still from the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, was shared by Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and the makers of the film. See it here.

James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid pandemic, new debut date is October 8

The release of James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed again. The film is now scheduled to release in October.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in New Delhi to be named after the late actor, announcement made on his 35th birthday

A street in New Delhi will be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who died in June last year, would have turned 35 on Thursday.

Dharmendra writes emotional note for Mohammed Siraj: 'You played the match despite the pain of your father's death'

Dharmendra has shared an emotional note on Twitter, dedicated to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The actor is proud of how Siraj continued to play despite his father's recent death.

Salman Khan reacts to Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat's first look: 'Looking amazing together in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'

Salman Khan was full of praise for the latest Bollywood onscreen duo - Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat - in the new stills of upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. See here.

