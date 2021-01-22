Salman Khan reacts to Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat's first look: 'Looking amazing together in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed'
Actor Salman Khan has reacted to the first stills from the upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed starring Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat.
Sharing the stills, an elated Salman wrote: "Arre wah pullku n Isa .. u gus r looking amazing together in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed .. congrats n all the best . God bless @isakaif @pulkitsamrat." A happy Isabelle thanked him while Pulkit wrote: "Thank you so much Bhai!! I hope you like the movie!!"
On Thursday, the first look of the film was revealed by the makers. Ahead of it, Pulkit had teased about a mystery girl who was to star with him and had written: "Goofy, fun & gorgeous! Can you guess who my co-star is in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed Wait for it ! Big reveal tomorrow." On Thursday, sharing two pictures while revealing Isabelle's face, he added: "Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed."
The film will star Pulkit as a Delhi boy named Aman and Isabelle as a girl from Agra, named Noor.
Speaking about his experience of working with Isabelle, Pulkit had said: “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats
To be directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film has been written by Manish Kishore. Isabelle was to be launched by Salman Khan and was to make her debut with Kwatha, opposite Aayush Sharma. In December last year she made her music video debut in a song called Mashallah.
Pulkit will be seen next in Rana Daggubati's multi lingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in Delhi to be named after the late actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox