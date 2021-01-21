Suswagatam Khushaamadeed first look: Isabelle Kaif to romance Pulkit Samrat in new movie. See pics
The makers of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed have revealed the leading lady who will star opposite Pulkit Samrat in the movie. Katrina Kaif's sister and newcomer Isabelle Kaif has been chosen for the role.
On Wednesday, Pulkit had shared a photo on Instagram which showed him with a mystery girl. He had teased that he would reveal her name the next day. "Goofy, fun & gorgeous! Can you guess who my co-star is in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed Wait for it ! Big reveal tomorrow," he had written. So on Thursday, he shared two more pictures, finally revealing Isabelle's face.
Isabelle looks stunning in the photos in her black and golden lehenga. Pulkit also wore a matching outfit for what appears to be a glittery dance sequence. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed."
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is about spreading the message of social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from Agra.
About working with Isabelle, he said, “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together."
“Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised," he added.
The two recently shot for their dandiya-raas number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Ganesh said, "I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”
Titled Ban Piya, the song features Pulkit and Isabelle with 400 background dancers in traditional outfits. “It is one of my biggest songs. It looks so colourful. The way it is shot it will leave people stunned while watching it on the big screen. Masterji has introduced some interesting steps, and the hook step is quite catchy," Pulkit said.
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.
