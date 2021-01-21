Sara Ali Khan chills with mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Maldives. See pics
Actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a good time in the Maldives. She is on a holiday with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
On Wednesday, Sara shared more pictures from the trip on Instagram. One photo showed the trio enjoying a lovely night at their resort's deck, surrounded by the ocean and some ambient lighting.
Sara is seen in a dress and golden necklaces while Ibrahim was seen in a crisp shirt. Amrita was also seen in a floral dress. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we’re the peas With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas, Because as they say the best things come in threes @stregismaldives @ncstravels #stregismaldives #liveexquisite."
Sara shared more photos on her Instagram Stories. One showed her and Ibrahim chilling by the blue waters, another showed the sweet treats she enjoyed. There were also some selfies with Amrita and all the delicious food she ate.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sara had shared photos of herself, posing in beachwear by the ocean. Sharing the photos she wrote, "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose @tanghavri @stregismaldives @ncstravels #stregismaldives #liveexquisite."
Sara was last seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The film released on Amazon Prime Video in December and did not get a positive reception from critics or audiences.
The Hindustan Times review for the movie had read, "Although suspension of disbelief is a part of watching a David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1’s plot is hopelessly out of sync with today’s time. Men get hit in gonads and women are the victims of casual sexism. Speech impairment is mined for laughs, as is people’s weight. Even coronavirus is not spared as it is used in a rather tasteless, and unfunny, joke.”
Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is directed by Anand L
