Late Sushant Singh Rajput is being remembered by all on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday. While his fans are sharing heartfelt messages on social media, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced a special scholarship fund in his memory.

Shweta took to Twitter on Thursday morning to announce a $35,000 fund at UC Berkeley. "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay," she wrote.

I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nW3Rm6JERR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021





Shweta also shared an old Instagram post by Sushant, in which he had talked about the kind of educational setup he wanted to create for student. "I dream to create an environment where kids of India— and elsewhere, get 'free', improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/ feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. It's about time that we acknowledge 'convergence' that's happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy 'now'. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let's begin. It's about 'time'," his post had read.

She also shared details about the fund on UC Berkley's website. "The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics provides graduate student support in the Department of Physics at the University of California, Berkeley with a preference for students studying Astrophysics. Sushant Singh Rajput was born in India and passed on in June 2020. Alongside being a noted actor in mainstream Indian movies, he was a National Physics Olympiad winner and held a lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics," it read.

"Anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Folded hands Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You Red heart#SushantDay," Shweta added in another tweet.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also made multiple tweets about Sushant early on Thursday. Sharing pictures of him, she wrote, "Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay."

"Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay," she added.

Also read: On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, a look at the times he humbly asked fans to support him to 'survive in Bollywood'

Sushant died on June 14, 2020 of alleged suicide. He had worked in multiple films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi and Sonchiriya. His final film, Dil Bechara was release posthumously in July.

His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

sushant singh rajput Topics