IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, a look at the times he humbly asked fans to support him to 'survive in Bollywood'
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in June last year.
bollywood

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, a look at the times he humbly asked fans to support him to 'survive in Bollywood'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, here is remembering the humble star who always appealed to the audience to give his films a chance.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 AM IST

The loss of a beloved Bollywood star is never easy, but the death of Sushant Singh Rajput jolted the nation. On his birth anniversary, here is a look at the times he humbly appealed to viewers to watch his films and give him a chance to ‘survive in Bollywood’.

Around the time of the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Rajat Kapoor remarked in a tweet that it is a fact that the cricketer ‘looks so much better than the actor who plays him’. Sushant replied by saying, “I Slogged a bit extra on my skills to compensate. If you get interested in that,pls do watch the film sir:) #fact.”

Rajat then tweeted, “@itsSSR :))) I believe your performance is fab in the film.. and maan, your fan following is huge!! Best wishes, Sushant.” Sushant replied, “They are not my fans sir , I don't have many. They just like good films:) Ps.- You were really good in Kapoor &sons.”

A screengrab of Sushant Singh Rajputs now-deleted tweet.
A screengrab of Sushant Singh Rajputs now-deleted tweet.


Another time, a fan commented on one of his Instagram posts that she will not watch his film because he dies in it. “You have the biggest heart in this industry. People like you should always live long,” she wrote.

Sushant urged her to watch his films to allow him to sustain his career, as he did not have any backing. “@dawnosiris1 arre but if you don't watch it then they would throw me out of Bollywood have no Godfather, I've made you (all) my Gods and fathers. Watch it at least if you wish I do survive in Bollywood. Much love and Regards,” he wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput urged his fans to watch his films in theatres.
Sushant Singh Rajput urged his fans to watch his films in theatres.


After Sushant’s death, cricketer Irfan Pathan paid tribute to him by sharing an anecdote, in which the actor urged him to watch his film, Chhichhore. “I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family. I chatted with him last at the Taj Hotel Gym, I praised him for his work in Kedarnath & his reply was ‘Bhai please do watch chhichhore’ you will love it!” he wrote on Twitter.

A screengrab of Irfan Pathans tweet.
A screengrab of Irfan Pathans tweet.


Sushant died on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering and drugs angle in the case, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushant singh rajput
app
Close
e-paper
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, a scholarship was announced by his sister Shweta. Tahira Kashyap's birthday was celebrated by Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.
bollywood

Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Ayushmann Khurrana wished his wife and author Tahira Kashyap on her birthday, while a special scholarship, Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund, was announced on late actor's birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have shared Instagram posts for Krishna.
bollywood

Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani have posted birthday wishes for his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha even shared a funny TikTok video to make the day extra special.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kapoor remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.
bollywood

Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday, Ankita Lokhande, director Abhishek Kapoor, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rajkummar Rao paid emotional tributes to the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on their way to doctor's clinic.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time they were seen since welcoming their daughter earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turns 38 today
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turns 38 today
bollywood

Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, says while she would have loved to host a grand party on her special day, given the situation, she is going opt for an intimate affair with her dear ones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.
bollywood

Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 PM IST
As the makers of the web show Tandav agree to censor out scenes which have allegedly hurt religious sentiments, we talk to industry experts and makers about whether this could be the beginning of potential censorship on OTT platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rinku Rajguru was seen in the web projects Hundred and Unpaused.
Actor Rinku Rajguru was seen in the web projects Hundred and Unpaused.
bollywood

Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Actor Rinku Rajguru was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, but her web show Hundred released before that. She has been garnering praises for her performances in the show and also in the anthology film Unpaused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is pictured with her family in this throwback photo.
Priyanka Chopra is pictured with her family in this throwback photo.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said that she decided to return to India from the US as a student after incessant bullying that chipped away at her confidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are only made for cinematic experience

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal says that some films are made for the big screen, while there are projects that have the flexibility in terms of mode of consumption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gulshan Devaiah is presently busy with Reema Kagti’s upcoming web project.
Actor Gulshan Devaiah is presently busy with Reema Kagti’s upcoming web project.
bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah says theatre and OTT will co-exist: No medium will be taken over by the other

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Actor Gulshan Devaiah says while theatre has it’s own charm that can never be replaced, OTT too has created its place in the heart of the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on January 24.
bollywood

This is where Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to marry on January 24. Latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.
Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.
bollywood

Isabelle Kaif to star with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat are all set to star together in upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The first look picture of the two was shared on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan is in the Maldives with her family.
Sara Ali Khan is in the Maldives with her family.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan chills with mom Amrita, brother Ibrahim in Maldives. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared new photos from her holiday in the Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana and his family celebrated Tahira Kashyap's birthday.
Ayushmann Khurrana and his family celebrated Tahira Kashyap's birthday.
bollywood

Ayushmann wishes Tahira on her birthday: 'Thank you for choosing me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana took to their social media pages to wish author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP