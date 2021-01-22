Dharmendra writes emotional note for Mohammed Siraj: 'You played the match despite the pain of your father's death'
Veteran actor Dharmendra is immensely proud of cricketer Mohammed Siraj for how he kept is trauma and sadness aside to play for the country. Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father. But the pacer decided to stay back in Australia and continue playing.
Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a picture of Siraj and wrote an emotional message. "Siraj , Brave Herat son of India Love you ...Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein (I am so proud of you. You carrying the pain of your father's death in your heart but played for the glory of the country and registered an unexpected victory before you came back. It made my heart heavy to see you at your father's grave yesterday. May he be welcomed into heaven)," Dharmendra wrote.
Dharmendra's followers also showed their support for Siraj. "Siraj ke walid ke liye hum sab dua karte hai ki unhe Jannat naseeb ho...Aur Siraj ko shakti de ki iss mushkil ghadi mein woh aapne aur pure parivar ko sambhal sake...hum sab Siraj ke saath hai (We all pray for Siraj's father. May he receive heaven. And may Siraj get the strength so that he can care for his family at this difficult hour)," wrote a fan.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family, taking over The White Tiger sets
Siraj said he wanted to fulfil his father's dream of seeing him play Test cricket. The pacer on Thursday paid tribute to his late father Mohammed Ghaus.
"I played in Ranji, India A and IPL that helped me to play for India. My family gave me confidence which motived me. Mom used to say to stay back in Australia and fulfil dad's dream. I think my career has just begun. I don't want to relax now. I want to improve my performance," Siraj told ANI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in Delhi to be named after the late actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary
- Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic
- Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account
- Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films
- Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe
- Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'
- Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox