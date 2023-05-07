Taapsee Pannu wears saree for stroll around New York during vacation with boyfriend, sister

Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing in New York and has shared a few pictures from her stroll around the city. The actor wore a saree with a white crop top and sneakers as she spent her time in the sun. She is on a trip with boyfriend and badminton champion Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shoots with Taapsee Pannu in leaked video from Dunki shoot in Kashmir; poses with fans. Watch

Taapsee Pannu in a saree during her New York trip.

Sharing pictures of how she spent her time on Saturday, Taapsee shared a few pictures in a purple saree, white top and white sneakers, with which she also wore shades in the sun. Sharing a picture of her sitting in a bar, she wrote, “Clearly anti-bar person.” It was followed by a picture of her having a beverage outside a cafe. She captioned it, “Now more like it.”

Taapsee Pannu at a bar and at a cafe in New York.

Taapsee Pannu in New York.

Shagun confirmed they were all together by sharing a group selfie on her Instagram Stories which showed them posing on a street. While Taapsee was seen in a brown jacket and grey pants, Shagun was in yellow jacket and blue denims. Mathias posed with his arms around both of them as they all smiled for the camera.

Taapsee is currently on a break from the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film for the first time. Vicky Kaushal also has a pivotal role in the film. Shah Rukh and Taapsee were recently in Kashmir for the film shoot.

Taapsee is dating Denmark's Mathias Boe since several years now. In an interview with Times of India, Taapsee had said, “it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it.” On not sharing their pictures on social media, she said that they are not “trying to run away from accepting our relationship,” and added, “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now.”

