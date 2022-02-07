Taapsee Pannu will do films of only one genre if she is cast in Marvel's Avengers, says: 'That's the only way'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has teased that she will do films of only one genre if she becomes a part of MCU's 'Avengers series'. In a new interview, Taapsee replied to a question on having to choose one genre of films that she would do for the rest of her career.

Earlier on several occasions, Taapsee Pannu had revealed that she is an Avengers' fan. Last year, she had said that she once sent a message to actor Robert Downey Jr. On Instagram, she had shared a clip saying that she was testing if she is gifted with any superpowers so that Avengers can recruit her.

Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Taapsee responding to the question said, "That will only happen if Marvel takes me in their Avenger series. That's the only way. That's the only cocktail of genres that can make me stick to only one type of film for the rest of my life."

Last year, Taapsse had taken a lie detector test with her Haseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey. In a video, shared by Netflix, Vikrant had asked Taapsee if she DMed anyone who didn't follow her. She had said, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!"

But Taapsse hadn't mentioned the social media platform on which she sent the message. On Instagram, Taapsee has over 19.2 million followers and on Twitter, she has 4.7 followers. Robert has 51.5 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on Twitter.

On Instagram Stories, Taapsee had shared a short clip looking at the camera. With her face downward she flicked her hair sideways. “Testing if I am gifted with some superpowers that Avengers can recruit me for," she had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Taapsee features in Netflix's film Looop Lapeta which released on February 4. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

