Taapsee Pannu: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not become propaganda teacher for others'

International music star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of ongoing farmers' protest have seen a lot of reactions. After a host of Bollywood stars tweeted using the hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, Taapsee Pannu has expressed her thoughts.

Without taking any names, she took to Twitter and wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."

Besides Rihanna and Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said "no propaganda" can deter India's unity or stop the country from attaining new heights as several of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar urged people to be wary of false propaganda.

In a statement, the MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests, and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA said with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda being used in its statement.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is busy shooting and wrapping up multiple films back to back. After completing the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, she immediately started shooting for Loop Lapeta. She also has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

(With PTI inputs)

