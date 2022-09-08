Taaza Khabar teaser: Bhuvan Bam's action-packed rowdy avatar leaves fans ‘mind blown’. Watch

On Thursday, Disney+ Hotstar released the teaser of Bhuvan Bam's show Taaza Khabar. In the teaser, Bhuvan, who is known for his comic videos, is seen in a gangster avatar. Bhuvan also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and captioned, it, “Ek vardaan ne badal di Vasya ki kahani (One blessing changed Vasya's story). Watch me in a never-before-seen avatar.” Also Read: Bhuvan Bam to make OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar, poses with show script. See pics

The video starts with Bhuvan saying, “A man's luck is made of three things- a home, a house, and, a woman but my luck had something completely different for me.” We then get a glimpse of Bhuvan's ‘never-before-seen avatar’ in which he beats up a man, standing in rain with a bruised face, and in one he is holding a gun.

One person commented, “Amazing. Ekdum kadak.” A fan said, “I can't believe it. He looks so different.” Another one wrote, “I am mind blown.” Many others dropped heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Talking about the show, Bhuvan said, “I mark a new milestone in my career with Disney+ Hotstar with a story that is packed with action, emotion, and life’s comedy. My character, Vasya’s story, brings out the ironies of society in a manner that makes you wonder about the ways magic and miracles happen. Also, this new avatar is completely different from all the roles I have taken up.”

Apart from acting, Bhuvan will also mark his debut as a producer as he will be co-producing the series under his home production company BB ki Vines Production. Last year Bhuvan made his acting debut with Dhindora, a web series, in which he played nine avatars of himself.

