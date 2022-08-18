Tabu: Actors have the luxury to not stress about box office numbers

Soon after cinemas reopened post the lockdown, box-office collections became a hot topic in the industry. While many big-budget films struggled to rake in the moolah, Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to be among the top grossers of 2022. But the actor likes to stay detached from the number game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t really think about it. I think actors have the luxury to not stress about it, because humara paisa nahin laga hota hai film mein. Bas humara kaam achha hona chahiye and the film should be good. It’s the producers who are more worried about box-office numbers. But, it definitely feels nice when your film does well,” shares the 51-year-old,who will be seen next in Bholaa and Drishyam 2 with actor Ajay Devgn.

In a career spanning almost four decades, Tabu has cracked the formula for staying relevant. Since she doesn’t put too much emphasis on box-office collections, we wonder what’s her take on terms like ‘brand value’ aka a movie’s box-office collection deciding an actor’s worth.

“When a film is successful, everybody benefits from it in some way or another. But if it doesn’t do well, I am not sure how much damage it does to you,” she explains, adding that how a film’s fate impacts the cast takes time. “You don’t see it (the impact a project’s success or failure has) immediately; It’s over a period of time. Mujhe nahin lagta ki ek film flop hote hi actor ka sab khatam ho jaata hai. People don’t stop getting work just because one film didn’t do well,” she ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}