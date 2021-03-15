Tabu brings her 'own portable, Z++ bio bubble' as she joins Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets. See pic

Actor Tabu joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but she brought her own "Z++, bio bubble to the sets, Kartik Aaryan revealed in a post Monday afternoon. Kartik will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the sequel to Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While the 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee is helming the upcoming movie.

Tabu can be seen standing with folded hands in the background, inside a glass cube as Kartik, Kiara and the director pose for the picture that he later shared on Instagram. "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani," Kartik captioned the image.

Earlier this year, rumours had claimed that Tabu's refusal to shoot had caused a delay in the movie's shoot schedule. However, Anees later cleared all air and had said, "Tabu had not refused to shoot. In fact, I myself was not in Mumbai for 10 months after Covid-19 broke out. I had gone away to my farmhouse in Lonavala with my family."

Tabu was most recently seen in Mira Nair's BBC drama series, A Suitable Boy where she featured alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Among the many films and shows that had to halt shooting due to the pandemic induced lockdown last year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had to stop schedule as well while they were shooting in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The film was originally scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, and is now set to hit theatres on November 19, 2021. Last month, Kartik revealed the release date for his upcoming horror comedy, close on the heels of a many films' release dates being announced. He shared a picture with Rajpal Yadav from the sets and wrote, "No Mo FOMO Humaara number bhi aa gaya #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021."