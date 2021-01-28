Actor Tabu has said that she knows a thing or two about the complexities of the human mind. And that is why she has played such diverse characters in her stories career.

Tabu in an interview said that she doesn't understand why there is a 'denial' about portraying certain things on screen.

She told The Times of India, "I know of the existence of complexities in the realm of the human mind and in relationships, and I don’t know why there has to be any form of denial in portraying that on screen."

She continued, "If you want to show lust where a woman is concerned, or greed for power, I don’t see it as wrong or blasphemous. I don’t understand why we have to wonder… aise kaisa ho sakta hai duniya mein (how can this happen in the world)? Who are we fooling? It is fine to have characters with all the correct moral values, I am a big fan of that, too. At the same time, I don’t see why all these intense emotions and unconventional relationships should not be explored on screen. In fact, I find it interesting and satisfying to delve into such roles. What is so indigestible about it? I don’t shy away from portraying unconventional relationships and characters on screen."

Tabu played 'unconventional' characters in Jawaani Jaaneman and A Suitable Boy, both of which released in 2020. In director Mira Nair's BBC television series, based on Vikram Seth's novel, the actor played a courtesan who falls for a much younger man, played by Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan in an interview admitted that it was ‘daunting’ to romance Tabu on screen.

