Tabu on back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: Making a film is like a gamble

Tabu is currently going through a purple patch in her prolific career. In a year which saw many films failing to find takers, she starred in two big hits- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, which entered the ₹200 crore club.

“I have no words. I don’t think anyone of us ever imagined our film would do these numbers. More importantly, with that the combination of the film getting so much love unanimously is heartening. It wasn’t like the film was promoted in a big way, it’s just the brand,” gushes the 52-year-old.

It was a big risk too for the makers, considering audiences have been extremely picky about which film they catch at the theatres. Moreover, the original Malayalam film, Drishyam 2 dropped on a streaming platform in 2021, which might have affected the Hindi version. Tabu agrees, “I don’t think about all this, I am terrible at these calculations. I can’t understand or analyse the business side. People have had these conversations in front of me, that it is out on an OTT, who will go to watch the Hindi version now. Dekho, jab tak film release nahi hoti, band muthhi hoti hai. I am terrible at making assumptions about any film. Something worked like magic, which put all those discussions and dialogues to rest.”

Calling it ‘amazing’ that two of her films brought a much-needed breather for Bollywood, the actor maintains that it’s unpredictable. “You cannot ever make any calculation. That’s why it’s really like a gamble. The producers were confident that the films will do well, and I was amazed at that understanding. You cannot predict the audiences’ mood, whether they will want to watch a film or not. You cannot sit and deconstruct. Tell me any one person responsible (for the success)? There are so many factors which come into play. Ultimately, it’s pointless to even try to understand. I don’t put my head there, it’s not my area. I just have to act in the film and enjoy the success,” says Tabu.

