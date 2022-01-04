Tahira Kashyap asked about working with husband Ayushmann Khurrana, says might ‘carry daggers and knives to sets’

A few months back, filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap announced her feature film debut with the film Sharmaji Ki Beti. Now, Tahira has opened up about creating more entertainment and what would it be like to work with her husband actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Tahira has directed short films such as Toffee and Quaranteen Crush in Feels Like Ishq. Talking about the possibility of working with Ayushmann, Tahira told India Today, “I think we enjoy the space that we are in right now. We both work and we come home and spend quality time with each other. I don't know how it will be having him on set or the other way round. I don't know whether it will be magical or devastating. Not sure whether we will bring out the best in each other or will carry daggers and knives every day to the sets. All I can say is that we are really happy in our space currently.”

She also opened up about how the duo share their script ideas with each other, "Whatever scripts he gets, he shares with me and I read and give my feedback on them. He also makes me watch the first edits of his films and the same goes for him, whatever I write or shoot, I make it a point to share it with him. It is because both of us have something constructive to give each other and it helps, so we do this."

Tahira's film Sharmaji Ki Beti was announced in August 2021. The film will star actors Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanvar and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Tahira announced the project on social media with a long note.

A part of Tahira's post reads, “Feeling so numb! Can’t believe it’s finally happening I feel only gratitude. Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It’s too good to be true but I guess ‘winter always turns to spring’. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up."

Tahira and Ayushmann started dating each other when they were in school. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have two kids together, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

