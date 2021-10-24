Tahira Kashyap shares encounter with Ayushmann Khurrana in flight washroom post honeymoon: ‘We took off quite literally’

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share an excerpt from her new book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother, and it was all about her honeymoon with Ayushmann Khurrana. She revealed the surge of emotions she felt as the couple took off on a three-day trip to Bangkok, leaving their seven-month-old son behind with her parents.

As Tahira was lactating at the time, she had to excuse herself to the washroom a few times to express milk. She said that her ‘sexy bra’ was rather uncomfortable and its look was ruined by the ‘ungainly breast pads’ she had to wear. She also missed her baby.

To ‘get back into the groove’, Tahira went with Ayushmann to a sex show, but they were left ‘scarred’ by it. “I didn’t end up using any of the new lingerie I had bought for the trip. Instead of making crazy love to each other we went to a shopping mall and did four hours of baby shopping,” she wrote in her book.

While their honeymoon did not go as expected, sparks flew between Ayushmann and Tahira on the flight back home. “As we sat in the aircraft our deprived eyes met, acknowledging all that had and hadn’t happened. Mission unaccomplished. We broke into laughter. As our flight took off and we put on our seat belts, our hands brushed against each other. It was electrifying. Soon our hands had found a life of their own; they knew each other’s travel routes too well. We took off quite literally. The seat belt sign went off. We headed to the lavatory one after the other and soon became members of the legendary mile-high club. Mission well accomplished!” she wrote.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been together since they were in school. After being in a relationship for several years, they got married in 2008 and have two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Ayushmann’s upcoming films include Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s Action Hero.