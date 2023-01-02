Ayushmann Khurrana embraces wife Tahira Kashyap in throwback maternity pic for son Virajveer's birthday

Director Tahira Kashyap wished son Virajveer on his 11th birthday via an Instagram post. She shared a throwback maternity shoot picture with her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana. Both of them stood at the terrace and posed while they were expecting their first baby. The couple's smile was hard to miss in the throwback photo. Tahira also shared a solo picture of her son Virajveer and called him ‘my winter baby’. Ayushmann and Tahira were blessed with Virajveer in 2012. (Also read: Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan with pictures on his 20th birthday: 'My baby boy is a grown up man today')

Tahira shared a black-and-white picture with husband Ayushmann. She wore a T-shirt, while Ayushmann had a tank top with jeans. Tahira stood at the terrace as she showed off her baby bump. Ayushmann placed her hand on his wife's stomach and smiled. Tahira also shared smiling photo of her son Virajveer in woolens. He wore a black and blue cap with matching sweater.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Tahira wrote, “It was a simple day at your father’s @ayushmannk terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend @vineetmodi clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too. I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday my winter baby (red heart and double pink heart emojis).” Ayushmann's actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana dropped heart emojis on the post.

Actor Tassnim Nerurkar wrote, “Happy birthday Virajveer. loads of love and blessings.” Reacting to the post, one of Tahira's fans wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to your little one-may the world give him everything.” Another fan commented, “I even remember the nickname you were addressing him on the first day. Happy birthday to the baccha (kid).” Other fan wrote, “Happy birthday rockstar (red heart and hug emojis).” Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes for little Virajveer.

Ayushmann got married to Tahira in 2008 after dating for several years. The couple is blessed with son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, who was born in 2014.

