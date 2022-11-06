Taimur Ali Khan makes a face after Saif Ali Khan asks him to move away as paparazzi click his pics. Watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been spending time with his son Taimur Ali Khan. After their trip to Maldives, Taimur accompanied Saif to a rock concert in Mumbai recently. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, a paparazzo account posted a video in which the duo posed for pictures. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan holds Taimur Ali Khan’s hand at airport as they return from father-son vacation in Maldives. Watch)

In the clip, Saif asked Taimur Ali Khan to move a little away from him so that the paparazzi could click his solo pictures. A seemingly reluctant Taimur walked a few steps away before Saif called him back.

Taimur made a face as he came back to Saif and held his hand. The duo then posed for pictures together. For the event, Saif and Taimur twinned in matching outfits. Saif opted for a black T-shirt, blue denims, brown shoes and wrapped a piece of cloth around his wrist. Taimur also wore a black T-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers. He tied a red bandana around his forehead.

Speaking at the event, Saif said, "I just love the idea of independent music apart from like when we were growing up it was only films. And just these bands and basically I love music, I love the guitar. So it's really nice to be here. I think it's a wonderful day. I hope it continues to grow."

Reacting to the paparazzo clip, a fan wrote, "It's amazing and cool how his dad is taking him to a rock concert. Little celebrity." Another person said, "He's such a handsome kid." A comment read, "Handsome dad with his adorable son. Tim Tim my baby love." An Instagram user wrote, "He is looking like Damon Salvatore's son." Damon is a fictional character, played by Ian Joseph Somerhalder, in the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries.

Last month, Saif and Taimur went on a vacation to Maldives. Several pictures of the father-son duo had surfaced online. In a few photos, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a pizza-making session and chilling in their hotel room. In another picture, Taimur tried his hands on the guitar.

Taimur is the elder son of Saif and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor. The actors tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh.

Saif will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut's Adipurush, which will release in January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the epic Ramayana.

