Saif Ali Khan holds Taimur Ali Khan’s hand at airport as they return from father-son vacation in Maldives. Watch

Saif Ali Khan went on a vacation with son Taimur Ali Khan, while actor-wife Kareena Kapoor filmed in London for Hansal Mehta’s next directorial with younger son Jehangir Ali Khan or Jeh joining her on the shoot. On Monday, Saif and Taimur were spotted at Mumbai airport as they arrived from Maldives after their vacation. Also read: Saif Ali Khan supervises Taimur as he makes pizza during Maldives vacation

In videos shared on fan and paparazzi pages on social media, Saif, who was dressed in a pale blue shirt and a pair of denims, held Taimur’s hand as they walked out of the airport gate. Taimur also wore a pair of denims with his pale green shirt. Saif Ali Khan also wore a pair of black sunglasses, while Taimur carried a black backpack. The actor also waved to the paparazzi as the photographers filmed him and Taimur walking towards their car outside the airport. Reacting to their video shared on a paparazzo account, a fan said about Taimur, “Oh my God, he is (so) quiet.” Others left heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, photos of Saif and Taimur from their Maldives holiday were shared on fan pages on Instagram. Saif and Taimur Ali Khan were seen making pizza at their resort, and chilling together inside their room with a view of the ocean in some pictures. Some more glimpses of the father and son from their snorkeling session to their reading and cycling during the vacation were also shared online. In another recent picture, Taimur was seen trying his hands at the guitar as he sat inside their room. There was also a solo photo of Saif dressed in a shirt and beach shorts as he posed near the water.

A video of Taimur pulling Saif’s pants at Mumbai airport was widely shared on social media as the two left for their recent vacation. “Taimur, stop pulling my pants down,” Saif was heard telling Taimur in the clip shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

Saif, who was last seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha that released on September 30, will be seen next in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film is scheduled to be released next year, and also features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It is based on the Indian epic Ramayana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON