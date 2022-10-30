Saif Ali Khan supervises Taimur as he makes pizza during Maldives vacation. Pics inside

Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan are spending some quality time in the Maldives. The father-son duo flew to Maldives for a holiday after Kareena Kapoor left for the UK with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. She is filming for Hansal Mehta's next in London. Now a few pictures of Saif and Taimur chilling together in Maldives have appeared online. Also read: Boney Kapoor on why remakes of Vikram Vedha, Jersey didn't work

A picture shows Taimur Ali Khan making pizza while Saif looks on and captures the moment in the camera. Taimur is seen with a chef's hat and an apron as he holds a huge spatula to bake the pizza. Saif is seen in a white T-shirt and shorts while holding the camera and supervising. As the picture was shared on a fan page, a fan commented, “The best chef in the world Taimur.”

Another picture shows Saif and Taimur sitting on beach chair at their resort. The sea is seen in the background. While Saif is in a short white kurta and shorts, Taimur is in a sweatshirt paired with white pants and shoes. They seem to be in the middle of a conversation.

Kareena Kapoor had flown to UK for the first shooting schedule of Hansal Mehta's next. She flew down home for Diwali break and flew back to London after the celebrations. She was spotted at the airport with Jehangir. On the same day, Saif left for Maldives with Taimur.

Kareena plays a detective in Hansal Mehta film which is reportedly a murder mystery. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan saw the release of Vikram Vedha last month, which also starred Hrithik Roshan. He will next be seen in Adipurush, in the role of Lankesh. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

