Paparazzo recalls how Taimur Ali Khan was chased by 50 people on bikes once, finally realised ‘nahin yaar yeh galat hai’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan has a fan following of his own. The star kid, who was born in December 2016, is often spotted out and about with his famous parents in Mumbai. Now, in an interview on In Conversation with Ishan's YouTube channel, leading paparazzo Varinder Chawla recalled the time paparazzi started clicking pictures of Taimur obsessively. Also read | Kareena Kapoor calls Taimur reserved: 'He doesn't like being clicked' Taimur Ali Khan was spotted arriving for brother Jeh's birthday party with his friends right after school in February, 2024. (File Photo/ Varinder Chawla)

‘We were disturbing the child’s personal life’

He said, "We would spot Taimur outside their (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's) residence, and she (Kareena) had no objection. Demand badh gayi thi ki hum kya karte? 24 ghante uske peeche rehna shuru kar diya tha. Woh school ja raha hota tha toh uske peeche jaate the, tuition ja raha hota tha toh tuition jaate the. We would follow him when we would be playing. Bacche ki personal life hum logon ne disturb karna shuru kar di thi. Tab unhone request kiya that ki kuch jagahon par aap mat ayiye, jaise school ya (The demand increased so much that we began following him 24/7. Whether he was going to school or tuition, we were there. We even followed him while he played. We were disturbing the child’s personal life. That’s when they requested us to avoid certain places like school and tuition)."

‘Some climbed onto gates, others surrounded his car’

Varinder also revealed how Kareena and Saif's son was followed by almost 50 photographers and others on bikes once. Recalling the alarming incident, he said that once, he went out to spot Taimur, while riding pillion on a team member’s bike.

Varinder said, "Taimur was on his way to tuition, and I noticed there were 40-50 people on bikes following him. Main hi gaya (Finally found him). I wondered ‘Where did these 50 people come from?’ Someone told me, ‘Aage tamasha dekhiye (Look at the scene).’ Some climbed onto the gates, and others surrounded his car as if they were going to attack him. I was scared and thought, ‘Nahin yaar yeh galat hai (This felt wrong).' If I was so frightened, imagine what the family felt. Even Taimur’s nanny got worried. Saif called us and requested that we avoid following Taimur to school. That’s when we decided to respect their privacy. We set a limit and agreed not to cross that boundary. They have a personal life!"

Kareena and Saif married in 2012. They have two sons – Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021). Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh; they parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.