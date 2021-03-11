Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taimur is the happiest kid in Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for cousin Zahaan Kapoor
bollywood

Taimur is the happiest kid in Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for cousin Zahaan Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has wished cousin Zahaan Kapoor a happy birthday with a candid picture of him with her son, Taimur.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Zahaan Kapoor with Taimur (right).

The Kapoor family is celebrating two birthdays today: Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 16, while the actor's cousin, Zahaan Kapoor, also celebrated. Kareena has now shared a candid throwback picture of Zahaan to wish him on the occasion.

Sharing the picture, which shows Zahaan playing with Kareena's son Taimur, she wrote on Instagram stories, "Happy birthday handsome brother @zahaankapoor." It shows the two of them siting under a tree with Zahaan offering Taimur a ukulele.

Kareena Kapoor wished Zahaan Kapoor on Instagram stories.

Zahaan is the son of Kareena's uncle, Kunal Kapoor, who is the son of actor Shashi Kapoor. Sashi was married to Jennifer Kapoor and the two had three children together: Kunal, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor. Sashi was the brother of noted filmmaker Raj Kapoor and son of Prithviraj Kapoor.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Zahaan, along with father Kunal Kapoor and sister Shaira Kapoor, had also attended Kareena's birthday bash at her residence last year. He was also a part of the dinner party hosted by Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan post Christmas last year. Kareena had taken to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the dinner table, laden with cutlery and crockery. She had captioned it, “Countdown to new years has begun... Sit down cousins dinner. <3 What’s on the menu?”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma's daughter Samiera on 16th birthday with a pic: 'You call me Bebo Ma for a reason'

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son last month. The couple are yet to announce the newborn's name. She had said on her show What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taimur ali khan taimur pics taimur photos kareena kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal brings Majnu Bhai's painting to life during horse-riding class, did Anil Kapoor notice it?

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:18 PM IST
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:42 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP