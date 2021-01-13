Take a peek inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's luxury gift hamper, sent to paparazzi requesting privacy for baby

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sent out personalised letters to the paparazzi, requesting them to not photograph their newborn daughter. The couple promised to be as accommodating as they could be to provide photo opportunities for themselves.

Photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video of the gift hamper that Virat and Anushka sent him and his team, and it is filled with goodies.

The 'unboxing video' showed the contents of the hamper. There was some mithai was Bombay Sweet Shop, flavoured dry fruits, some dark chocolate, a scented candle, and a note.

In the note, Virat and Anushka wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they added.

Actor Raveena Tandon commented on the post, and wrote, "Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes. You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough."

Virat and Anushka welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. He shared the joyous news with fans via a statement shared on social media. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.

