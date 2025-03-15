Tamannaah Bhatia had a wild wild Holi with Rasha Thadani; ex Vijay Varma was there too | Video

Producer Pragya Kapoor hosted one of the starriest Holi parties in Bollywood on Friday. In attendance were Rasha Thadani, Tamannaah Bhatia and even her ex, Vijay Varma. Tamannaah and Vijay split up recently and this marked their first public appearance together since… actually, not quite. Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani were all celebrating Holi together on Friday, Actually, not really.

A happy Holi for Tamannaah, Vijay and Rasha

Multiple pictures from the party were shared by all the guests. Tamannaah had the best time dancing, feasting, playing with colours and exchanging cuddles with friends but she did not feature in any picture with Vijay. His pictures were also shared by Rasha and Pragya, again, without a single overlap with Tamannaah. He posed with al his friends, sans the ex girlfriend and even sat in a pool of coloured water as Rasha clicked his picture.

Tamannaah shared a Reel from the Holi party, chronicling all the fun she had. “Celebrated Holi after many years and it went something like this….. lucky to have found friends who are more like sisters 🫶🫶🫶 @rashathadani @pragyakapoor,” she wrote. Rasha commented, “This is too emo for such a happy occasion.” She was likely referring to the Interstellar theme she posted with the Reel. “Such a sweet video,” commented Pragya.

Tamannaah and Vijay dated for a couple years before splitting up sometime over last couple of months. Fans noticed they have removed each other's pictures from social media.

Rasha and Tamannaah have become Bollywood's latest BFFs with the former often calling the latter her ‘adoptive mother’. They even danced together to Rasha's song Ui Amma.

More from Bollywood's Holi

Kartik Aaryan, shared a photo of himself playing Holi. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen offering prayers at the Holika Dahan in his house. For the occasion, the actress donned a red check shirt and white T-shirt. The actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Aashiqui 3'.

Bollywood's loving couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, wished their fans with their cute couple photo. Drenched in water, the couple looked adorable as they posed for the picture.

Rakul Preet Singh looked stylish in a video collage which she posted on her Instagram story to wish her fans Happy Holi. She donned a yellow shirt and blue jeans for the occasion.