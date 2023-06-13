Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma ‘brilliant’, says she looks up to him as an actor

Tamannaah Bhatia recently addressed the relationship rumours with actor Vijay Varma. She admitted that everything between them began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and it happened organically. In the same interview, Tamannaah also opened up about how she admires him as an actor and called him 'brilliant.' (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia confirms her relationship with Vijay Varma began on the sets of Lust Stories 2: ‘He’s my happy place’)

Tamannaah and Vijay's romance

Tamannaah Bhatia talked about Vijay Varma and said that he deserves all the accolades for his incredible journey as an actor.

Tamannaah and Vijay sparked rumours ever since they were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party. Since then, the duo have been spotted together by the paparazzi a couple of times in public. Tamannaah broke her silence on the rumours and confirmed the relationship in a recent interview.

Tamannaah talks about Vijay

Speaking to Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “Both of us, as actors and as people, and that is one thing we got along on, when someone just lets you be, without trying to tweak anything which is not in your comfort. If I would do it a certain way, he would let me shine, he would let me do what I want to do. He would be like, ‘ok, let me take a tip or two,’ and I do the same for him. When there are two fully-evolved people, I don’t think you need to direct them. We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken.”

Tamannaah praises Vijay's acting

The Baahubali actor then went on to say how much she appreciates Vijay's craft as an actor and continued, "We are just people. I am a really simple person and I am attracted to someone who is very simple. He is brilliant at what he does. He is someone I really look up to as an actor and his journey as an actor for me is literally like should be really spoken about and celebrated. His journey is incredible. He is finally receiving the accolades he deserves.”

Vijay was last seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad, for which he received unanimous critical acclaim. He will be next seen with Tamannaah Bhatia in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2.

