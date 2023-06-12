Tamannaah Bhatia confirms her relationship with Vijay Varma began on the sets of Lust Stories 2: ‘He’s my happy place’

Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. She admitted that everything between them began on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The anthology film stars them together for the first time and has has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. Also read: Gulshan Devaiah on dating reports of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Kuch toh hai

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were rumoured to be together for quite some time after a video of them allegedly kissing at a New Year Party in Goa surfaced. While they maintained silence about their equation, they were often seen out and about together in Mumbai. Talking to Hindustan Times, she had said earlier, "We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

This time, she revealed she is indeed dating Vijay. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

When the journalist asked her if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah accepted and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Talking about Tamannaah and Vijay, previously actor Gulshan Devaiah had told HT, “Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.”

