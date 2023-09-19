Tamannaah Bhatia supports boyfriend Vijay Varma at Jaane Jaan screening, couple happily poses together. Watch

A special screening for Vijay Varma's upcoming film Jaane Jaan was held in Mumbai on Monday. Supporting him was his girlfriend and actor Tamannaah Bhatia. She joined him for the screening and the two went on to pose together for the cameras. Jaane Jaan will release on Netflix on September 21. Also read: Jaane Jaan trailer: ‘Seedhi saadi’ Kareena Kapoor is hiding a secret from police and padosis. Watch

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Jaane Jaan screening.

Vijay wore a printed mustard suit paired with a black shirt. Tamannaah joined him in a denim dress. She was also seen chatting with Varun Dhawan who was one of the many celebrities at the film screening.

A fan commented on a paparazzo video of them on Instagram, “They look so good together @tamannaahspeaks @itsvijayvarma.” Another reacted, “Such a cute couple.” One more said, “Nice one”. “Cutest couple, God bless them,” read a comment.

Jaane Jaan screening

The Jaane Jaan screening also had the cast members Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Sachdeva and director Sujoy Ghosh ine attendance. Kareena Kapoor, who plays a murder suspect and a single mom in the film, skipped the screening. She recently left with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jehangir for her birthday vacation. Vijay plays a cop in the film and Jaideep plays Kareena's neighbour.

Tamannaah's upcoming series

Tamannaah is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming investigative drama series Aakhri Sach. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. The series will delve into the lives of various characters as Tamannaah, who plays the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of some deaths. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25.

Talking about her character, Tamannaah said as per ANI, “A woman being strong doesn't make her androgynous. Strength does not take away femininity, it is another asset of femininity. Women have always been very instinctive, that’s an innate nature of women, we always have an intuition for everything. When we can marry our skills with our intuition, there’s nothing more powerful than that and that is what Anya (my character from Aakhri Sach) essentially embodies.”

