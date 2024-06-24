Tanushree Dutta responds to ‘pathological liar’ Nana Patekar's statement on MeToo allegations: 'He is scared'
Tanushree Dutta once again criticized Nana Patekar for his recent denial of the 2008 sexual harassment incident on the sets of Horn Ok Please.
Tanushree Dutta has strongly responded to Nana Patekar's recent statement about the MeToo allegations against him. She lashed out at him for terming it as false accusations. Tanushree, in an interview with Times Now said that Nana is scared due to his declining ‘support base.’ (Also read: Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against him during MeToo: 'Why should I be angry?')
Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar ‘pathological liar’
The former Miss India Universe 2004, while responding to Nana's denial about the 2008 incident, opined, “Now, he is scared and his supporter base in Bollywood has dwindled. All those who supported him are either bankrupt or have sidelined him. People can see through his manipulations now and thus he comes up with another major gaslight. Responding to a six-year-old allegation! Nana Patekar is a pathological liar.” Nana, in an interview with The Lallantop was asked if he got angry over Tanushree's allegations. However, he responded by stating that since he knew it was a ‘lie’, he did not get angry.
Tanushree Dutta's MeToo story
For the unversed, Tanushree had made strong accusations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please (2008). The actor suffered backlash while the veteran denied the allegations. She also had to face criticism not just from the entertainment industry but also some regional political groups of Maharashtra who backed Nana. However, she once again spoke about it 2018 during the MeToo India movement. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor revealed how her career was jeopardised after opening up on the harassment she faced on the movie set.
Tanushree Dutta's acting career
Tanushree won the Miss India Universe 2004 pageant. The very same year she represented India in Ecuador where she placed Top 10. She made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Dutt's Aashiq Banaya Aapne, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Her last Hindi film was Apartment (2010).
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.