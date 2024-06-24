Tanushree Dutta responds to ‘pathological liar’ Nana Patekar's statement on MeToo allegations: 'He is scared'

Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar ‘pathological liar’

The former Miss India Universe 2004, while responding to Nana's denial about the 2008 incident, opined, “Now, he is scared and his supporter base in Bollywood has dwindled. All those who supported him are either bankrupt or have sidelined him. People can see through his manipulations now and thus he comes up with another major gaslight. Responding to a six-year-old allegation! Nana Patekar is a pathological liar.” Nana, in an interview with The Lallantop was asked if he got angry over Tanushree's allegations. However, he responded by stating that since he knew it was a ‘lie’, he did not get angry.

Tanushree Dutta's MeToo story

For the unversed, Tanushree had made strong accusations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please (2008). The actor suffered backlash while the veteran denied the allegations. She also had to face criticism not just from the entertainment industry but also some regional political groups of Maharashtra who backed Nana. However, she once again spoke about it 2018 during the MeToo India movement. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor revealed how her career was jeopardised after opening up on the harassment she faced on the movie set.

Tanushree Dutta's acting career

Tanushree won the Miss India Universe 2004 pageant. The very same year she represented India in Ecuador where she placed Top 10. She made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Dutt's Aashiq Banaya Aapne, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Her last Hindi film was Apartment (2010).