Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain drools over her bikini shoot, Janhvi Kapoor says ‘omg’

Tara Sutaria dropped pictures from her new photoshoot online and her boyfriend Aadar Jain could not stop himself from commenting on her post. He left drooling, fire and heart emojis.

In the pictures, taken by photographer Rahul Jhangiani, Tara Sutaria paired a black and white Dior bikini with jeans. She sported a wet hair look as she looked to her side. “Hot for @dior @rahuljhangiani,” she wrote in her caption.

Krishna Shroff, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and fitness expert Deanne Panday dropped fire emojis. Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Omg.” Tara’s photos also drew appreciation from her fans. One called her ‘hot as hell’, while another wrote, “Yaar maar hi daalonge kya (Are you going to kill us with your looks).” A third said, “Ma’am I think we need to talk bc it may be illegal to look this hot.”

Tara has been linked with Aadar Jain since 2019 and made their relationship official on Instagram last year. They often dedicate sweet Instagram posts to each other and even flew off to the Maldives together to celebrate her birthday last year. She also frequently joins him at his family gatherings.

Tara has a number of films in the pipeline, including Tadap, which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty; Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff; and Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tara talked about her upcoming projects. “We have been working on Tadap for almost two years now and I am so happy that we were able to share the first look recently and even Heropanti posters will be out soon. I am really looking forward to it. It is really going to be amazing and I am really excited to have people watch both the films this year and of course Ek Villain Returns next year,” she said.