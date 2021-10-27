Teejay Sidhu reacts to comments on swimsuit photo saying her tummy is out of shape: ‘Don’t want to hide myself’

Teejay Sidhu, the wife of actor Karanvir Bohra, addressed comments on the shape of her body after she recently posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit. She said that she does not want to share ‘glossy, touched-up images’ of herself.

Sharing new photos of herself posing in a monokini at a resort in Goa, Teejay said, “I posted a swimwear picture a few days ago and some people commented that my tummy wasn’t in great shape. (Thank you so much for that!).”

“But I don’t want to post glossy, touched up images so that my body looks more pleasing. Nor do I want to hide myself. I am on my own journey and while I don’t have major weight issues, I do have parts of me that annoy me! I want a fitter body so I am working towards it. I had children so it will take time. And while I’ve never cared about impressing people, I do care about inspiring them. I can only do that if I share myself authentically,” she added.

Teejay said that she has been signed on to be the brand ambassador of a swimwear brand. “I’ve even implemented a few hacks - I wore black because it’s slimming, I wore a one-piece because it covers the imperfections better, and I gave good angles while posing!” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Previously, while sharing a video of herself in a swimsuit, Teejay wrote that she was not sure if she was ‘ready for it’. “I haven’t put on a swimsuit in two years and I was feeling a little conscious today. As much as I have a positive outlook on myself, it's still a teensy bit hard getting bathing suit comfortable!” she wrote.

Karanvir and Teejay are parents to five-year-old twin daughters Bella and Vienna. They welcomed their third child, Gia Vanessa Snow, last December.

