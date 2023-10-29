Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no improvement, earns 2.5 crore total

Tejas box office: The Kangana Ranaut film that stars her as an Indian Air Force pilot, showed no improvement on its first Saturday. The film collected ₹1.25 crore on day 2, similar to its opening day figure, as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The aerial action film stands at ₹2.5 crore after two days of its release. Also read: Tejas movie review: Kangana Ranaut takes you on a bumpy ride through skies and geopolitics

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas.

As per the portal, Tejas recorded 7.58 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. It had opened in theatres with 6.83 percent occupancy. Tejas released alongside Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, which had a similar opening but showed growth on Saturday amid positive word of mouth.

Kangana invites people to theatres

Saturday evening, Kangana shared a video message for her fans, inviting them to the theatres to watch Tejas. She captioned the video on X (formely Twitter), “Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they (theatres) won’t be able to survive. Thanks.”

She about community viewing in the video and said that the audience doesn't give a chance to 99 percent of the films. She added that those who have liked films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mary Kom will love Tejas as well and invited them to come to theatres, especially the multiplex audience.

More about Tejas

Tejas has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, who goes on a dangerous rescue mission. The film is said to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak. Shashwat Sachdev has given music for the film.

