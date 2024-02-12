Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor film mints 10 crore, highest so far

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has been doing very well at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹26 crore within three days of its release. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review) Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

The film minted ₹6.7 crore on day one and ₹9.65 crore on day two. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has likely minted ₹10.50 crore nett in India on its third day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹26.85 crore nett in India.

About the film

The film features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). It opened in theatres to mixed reviews and also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science. Remember Rajinikanth as Chitti? He was endearing and kept us intrigued each time he pulled off a stunt onscreen or did some mischief. He was genuinely funny! Rewind a little more and pick TV series Small Wonder or its desi version Karishma Ka Karishma, where a female robot lives with a family as their second child."

It added, "Those sitcoms actually made us laugh and how! Even Ra.One featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a video game protagonist was not this bad. But with Sifra playing a heavily programmed robot who can to catch the slightest of emotions on a human's face but bears no iota of common sense, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fails to evoke any emotions or offer a wholesome experience."

