Thai Massage sets Gajraj Rao on an unusual adventure

Actor Gajraj Rao will soon be back on the big screen with an unusual and comical project, Thai Massage, which tackles the erectile dysfunction in a 70-year-old man, and the trailer has left everyone impressed.

The trailer of the film gives a glimpse into the life of Atmaram Dubey, who is looking for a solution to his erectile dysfunction, and embarks on an adventure to Thailand to find an answer to his problems.

The journey from the lanes of Ujjain to the beaches of Thailand is packed with lots of quirky comedy, which comes with an aim to address the issue without any stigma and awkwardness.

The first insight into the film shows that the makers have dealt with the issue of an elder man’s sexual problem on lighter note, but with an aim to make a bigger impact, starting from initiating a conversation around it. In fact, towards the end of the trailer, it seems that Rao is connecting with his inner self, which will definitely be interesting to watch when it releases on the big screen on November 11.

“New concept talented star cast like apne munna bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma), rajpal yadav, Gajraj Rao and many more. Let’s wait and watch,” wrote one user on Twitter.

The film has been written and directed by three-time National Award winner Mangesh Hadawale, who is known for helming films on social causes. It is backed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Apart from Gajraj, the film will also star Divyendu Sharma, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actor Alina Zasobina.