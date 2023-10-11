Thank You For Coming box office collection day 5: Bhumi Pednekar's sex comedy crosses 5 crore in India

Thank You for Coming, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi was released on Friday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film remains steady at the domestic box office, earning roughly another ₹40 lakh nett in India on day 5 in theatres. On day 4, it had earned a similar amount. The Bollywood sex comedy has been directed by Karan Boolani and produced by his wife Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Also read: Thank You For Coming box office collection day 4

Thank You For Coming box office

Bhumi Pednekar and others in a Thank You For Coming poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the portal, Thank You For Coming has so far collected around ₹5.22 crore nett in India. The film opened with ₹1.06 crore nett in India on Friday and saw a 47.17 percent increase in numbers of Saturday with ₹1.56 crore. Thank You For Coming further added ₹1.8 crore to its domestic box office collection on Sunday, registering its highest day-wise figure yet after seeing a 15.38 percent increase.

On Monday, the film saw a 77.78 percent decline in collection, earning ₹40 lakh nett in India. As per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, on Tuesday, the film again earned ₹40 lakh nett.

About the film

Thank You For Coming faced a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which is slowly inching closer to the ₹20 crore mark in India, and Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono, which tanked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thank You For Coming revolves around female pleasure and the bond between girlfriends. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance in the film. The film had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

Thank You for Coming review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Thank You For Coming does struggle to clearly convey what exactly it wants to say, and it happens at a lot of places, but I was left pleasantly surprised with the mere intent with which the makers put together this sex comedy, and added a dash of meaning to it rather than letting it be just slapstick. For a sex comedy, Thank You For Coming thankfully doesn't have jarring use of slangs or vulgar jokes."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON