The Archies new poster: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda welcome us to Riverdale

A new poster with the cast of The Archies was dropped on social media on Monday. The still features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others who'll be seen in Zoya Akhtar's official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics. (Also read: The Archies casting directors defend Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda)

Netflix India and the official handle of Archies Netflix shared the poster a day after they shared a flyer attached to a plane that read, "Follow @archiesoninstagram" and a poster that read, "Welcome to Riverdale."

Debut of three Gen-Z talents

The Archies will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. While she'll be making her screen debut with this film soon, her brother Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with a series Stardom, produced by Gauri and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Archies will feature the debut of Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, and the sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, Zoya's film will also introduce Agastya Nanda, the maternal grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. He's already signed his second film, Ikkis, a war film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, also starring veteran actor Dharmendra.

Tiger Baby's streaming roll

The Archies is the first OTT feature produced by Tiger Baby Films, co-owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. They recently enjoyed success with Dahaad, a cop series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, co-directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, that streamed on Amazon Prime Video India. Tiger Baby Films is also producing Season 2 of Made in Heaven on Prime Video, that's currently under post-production. Along with the OTT projects, Zoya and Kagti have also co-written Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar's return to direction after 13 years, a road movie starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, that's likely to go on floors next year.

