The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor film earns 5.3 crore on opening weekend

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor's reunion with producer Ekta Kapoor, after the blockbuster heist comedy The Crew earlier this year, may not be fetching similar results, but it's surely picking up at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller scored a decent total in its opening weekend. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's motherhood on screen has always been laced with loss, from Kurbaan to The Buckingham Murders) The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor earns ₹ 5.30 crore in opening weekend

Opening weekend figures

The report states that The Buckingham Murders earned a total of ₹5.30 crore in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. This includes ₹1.15 crore on the opening day (Friday), ₹1.95 crore on Saturday, and rounding off with ₹2.20 crore on Sunday.

The film has been released in two versions – the original one of Hinglish (80% dialogues in English, 20% in Hindi) and the Hindi dubbed version. The Hindi version has been performing better than the hybrid Hinglish one, earning ₹0.7 crore and ₹1.2 crore, as compared to ₹0.45 crore and ₹0.75 crore for the Hinglish version on Friday and Saturday respectively. The language-vise breakup of the Sunday earnings hasn't been ascertained yet.

About The Buckingham Murders

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The Buckingham Murders also marks Kareena's debut as a producer.

The Hindustan Times review of the film stated, “Kareena is the heartbeat of this film. Roughly 20 minutes in, you forget this is the same person who pulled off a constantly yapping Geet in Jab We Met so well, or a money-minded air hostess in her recent flick Crew. Kareena has the right amount of pain and anger, barring that scene where she screams out of frustration.”

After this film, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year.