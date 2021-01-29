The curious case of accountability: Where do actors stand?

The controversy around recently released web series, Tandav, took a turn after Supreme Court refused to grant protection to Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub from arrest in several FIRs against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in a scene featuring the actor, who, dressed as lord Shiva, was seen mouthing lines about ‘azaadi’.The SC cited the reason that he accepted the contract after reading the script and that he would be held accountable, which now has opened up a debate about what happens to an actor who is simply portraying a character on screen, which may or may not be what he endorses in real life.

“Doesn’t everything hurt everybody’s sentiments ? Where do you draw the line? So religion is the only place you are drawing the line? Is that very clear? Are you sure?” asks actor Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The Scam 1992 actor, who had also taken to social media to let her displeasure known, reveals she has been getting a lot of hate for her opinion on the matter.

“People are like, ‘oh no you haven’t understood what the SC is saying, it only means you can’t play characters that hurt religious sentiments.’ I get it but then some or the other things will hurt the sentiments of other people also right , if I am recreating a situation where there was a terrorist attack ,and I am playing the terrorist, would that not hurt the sentiments of somebody who has been injured by it?” she says.

Maanvi Gagroo says she personally thinks that it is not an actor’s responsibility. In fact she adds that it is not even a director’s responsibility.

“I feel censorship in general I am not a big fan of but at the same time what happens especially in a country like India where aisa bolte hai ki ek India hai aur ek Bharat hai. There needs to be some regulation. I understand but I don’t know if it is censorship that we need. Content wise also, if somebody has hurt your religious sentiments but what comes under that? How do you define that? The rules have to be correctly defined and implemented well. It is like an actor can’t play a negative part at all. You cant play a rapist, murderer, gangster, because then people would say this is wrong and that it is an actor’s moral duty towards society,” she says.

Rajesh Tailang feels that actors should not be held responsible in situations like these. “Actors have no role in this, I feel. It is primarily the responsibility of content creators. So I think the copyright holder should be held accountable na, actors are not copyright holders. Jo uske perks leta hai, uski hi zimmedaari hai, if I think logically,” he adds.

Ever since the development many have even pointed out that this questions the very foundation of the word and function of acting.

It is a very grey area. It is a tricky one, feels Adil Hussain, while adding, “Once you have read the script, you know that this is what this particular project is talking about. So it depends on which country you are living in, what are the predicament and circumstances and how sensitive you have to be. But at the same time I don’t believe in censorship, it is important that films what they talk about does not operate from a space of blaming.”

However, Bidita Bag feels that indeed is something that actors should be mindful of. “Even filmmakers, everyone involved with the project including actors should take some responsibility. Why joke on religion? When you know people are not ready, religion is a very sensitive thing and topic in the country. So why make a joke on it when you know that there is a possibility of a backlash,” she says.

Echoing similar sentiments, Tailang adds, “Yes, censorship is very limiting, but I think it should be self censorship and as a responsible artiste you take into consideration everyone’s sensibilities.”