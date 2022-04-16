The cutest picture from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding stars the groom and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Actor Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday. But looks like she missed sharing one of the most special photos, starring Ranbir and his elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, his mother Neetu Kapoor made sure his fans got to see it. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt mehendi pics out: Actor holds up Rishi Kapoor's photo, dances with mom Neetu Kapoor)

The photo, which was a part of a carousel shared by Neetu on Instagram, showed Ranbir picking up his sister in his arms. Both of them are seen smiling with joy. Ranbir is seen in a red kurta pyjama combo while Riddhima wore a shimmery saree with sequins all over.

Fans took to Reddit to share their love for the photo. “My heart MELTED. I LOVE RANBIR LIKE THIS,” wrote a fan. “This is so so cute hayee (aww),” commented another. “Aw Riddhima didi so happy at bhai ki shaadi (brother's wedding),” wrote another fan.

Sharing the photos, Neetu captioned the post, “Mehendi mast.” The first photo showed Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni dancing together. In the back, even a beaming Kareena Kapoor could be seen with her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt wrote all about how the mehendi ceremony was celebrated on Wednesday. “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these,” she wrote.

Alia and Ranbir had been dating for five years before they decided to tie the knot. They will be seen together next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Riddhima lives in Delhi with Bharat and their daughter Samaira. She is a jewellery designer.

