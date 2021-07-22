Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Family Man's Priyamani says she and husband Mustafa have 'very secure relationship' amid ex-wife's allegations
bollywood

The Family Man's Priyamani says she and husband Mustafa have 'very secure relationship' amid ex-wife's allegations

Priyamani has asserted that she and her husband, Mustafa Raj, share a very secure relationship, amid a woman's claims that their marriage is 'invalid'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Priyamani and Mustafa Raj tied the knot in 2017.

The Family Man actor Priyamani, who is married to Mustafa Raj, has said that they are 'very secure' in their relationship. On Thursday, it was reported that Mustafa's first wife, a woman named Ayesha, had accused their marriage of being 'invalid', as he hadn't divorced her yet.

In an interview, Priyamani spoke about her and Mustafa's relationship, and said that even though he is currently abroad, they make sure to check in on each other daily.

She told Bollywood Hungama, "Communication is the key. If you're asking about the relationship between me and Mustafa, by far... We are definitely very secure in our relationship, even though right now, he is in the US; he's working there. We make it a point that we talk to each other every day. At least if not what has happened every day, then just 'hi' or 'hello'. If he's busy with work, he'll probably call me or text me once he's free. Or vice versa, if I'm busy with shooting, I would do that."

She continued, "We definitely make it a point to communicate with each other. If not anything, just a small thing like 'are you OK?' That really goes far; if he's tired or if I am, if somebody is there to ask him, it speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you. We are very secure, we make it a point to talk to each other, and that is the key to every relationship."

Also read: The Family Man's Priyamani says show's fans tell her 'may God never give anyone a wife like you'

Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017. He told a leading daily that Ayesha was attempting to extort him for money, and wondered why she'd waited so long to make the claims. In response, she said, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyamani the family man

Related Stories

bollywood

The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is 'invalid', his first wife alleges

UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST
web series

Amid trolling against Priyamani, Family Man's Krishna DK says Lonavala 'shouldn't' get this kind of importance

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP