The Great Khali escapes unhurt after car accident in Haryana, says he ‘didn't want to make it a big deal’

Dalip Singh, the professional wrestler better known as The Great Khali, met with an accident on Saturday. The wrestler's SUV collided with a car at a toll plaza in Panipat, Haryana, on Saturday. A video of the accident soon made its way onto social media. Khali has now shared a video assuring his fans about his well-being and giving an update on the accident.

'No big deal'

Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali recently met with an accident. (PTI)

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Khali shared the video on Instagram. He called it a 'minor' accident and said that it was 'no big deal' and that he is safe and well. He said in Hindi, "Yesterday, my car met with an accident, and since then I have been receiving a lot of calls and messages asking about my well-being, but everything is okay. I am all well. It is your blessings and also the God’s blessings are with me. It was a minor accident and which is why I did not want to tell anyone about it because I didn't want to make it a big deal, but then the video went viral on social media, so I just wanted to clarify. But I am all well. Take care, Jai Hind."

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Khali escapes unhurt after car accident

{{^usCountry}} The viral video of the accident shows a white car damaged at the front. However, Khali is seen walking in the video and getting inside another vehicle, a black Scorpio. The driver waits for Khali to get inside before driving off, indicating that the wrestler escaped unhurt after the accident. Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral video of the accident shows a white car damaged at the front. However, Khali is seen walking in the video and getting inside another vehicle, a black Scorpio. The driver waits for Khali to get inside before driving off, indicating that the wrestler escaped unhurt after the accident. Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

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About The Great Khali

Dalip Singh began his professional wrestling career in 2000, competing in the United States for All Pro Wrestling (APW), followed by appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and other international promotions. He signed with WWE in 2006, where he was involved in high-profile feuds with The Undertaker, John Cena, Batista and Triple H, and participated in major events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

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Apart from his wrestling career, Khali made his film debut in 2005 as Turley in The Longest Yard, followed by roles in Get Smart (2008), MacGruber (2010), and the Indian films Kushti (2010), Ramaa: The Saviour (2010), and HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami (2012). In 2023, he appeared in the Bangladeshi thriller MR-9: Do or Die.

He has also made appearances on various comedy and talk shows, including Aap Ki Adalat, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show.