The Great Khali poses with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan at Ambani wedding, fans ask where's John Cena

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding festivities witnessed a start-studded celebration on July 12. Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali also attended the Shubh Aashirwad event of Anant and Radhika. However, a recent picture has got the attention of fans, in which he can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. (Also read: John Cena praises Shah Rukh Khan as he shares picture from Ambani wedding: ‘The positive effect he has on my life’) The Grat Khali posed with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan at Ambani Shubh Aashirwad.

Khali drops photo with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan

In the picture shared by Khali on his Instagram handle, he can be seen dressed in a black suit and white shirt, while Shah Rukh donned a blue sherwani. Aryan can be seen wearing a black suit paired.

Fans came up with hilarious reactions on social media. Hinting at Aryan's closed eyes in the photo, a user wrote, “Sir bhi hum jaise hi hain apni photo bas achhi aani chahiye baki log jaye bhaad me (Sir is so much like us, only concerned about his looks and least bothered about others).”

A fan commented, “Bhai John Cena ke saath pic nikalna tha (Brother, you should have posted a picture with John Cena)." Another fan wrote, “Khali sir aap ne john cehna se baat nahi ki kya? Shadi me (Khali Sir, didn't you speak to John Cena at the wedding).” While taking a jibe at the wedding festivities, a user wrote, “Khali insta pee 1 saal tak anant ambani shaadi ki reel chalegi (Anant Ambani's wedding reels will be posted on Khali's Instagram handle for almost a year).”

John Cena pens emotional note for Shah Rukh Khan

Khali's WWE colleague John Cena also came to attend the wedding. While Khali went for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on Saturday, John left India after attending the Shubh Vivaah on Friday. The wrestler-actor was praisaed by fans for dancing to desi dhol in his signature style. After returning to the US, John even wrote a gratitude post, in which he thanked Shah Rukh for having a positive influence on his life.

International celebrities at Ambani wedding

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley were other international celebrities who attended the Ambani wedding on July 12.