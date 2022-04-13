The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma teases Shahid Kapoor in front of Pankaj Kapur, says ‘aise khada hai jaise...'

Shahid Kapoor, along with his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their upcoming film, Jersey. The film was supposed to release on April 14 but has now been postponed to April 22. Sony has shared a new promo that shows Shahid and Pankaj Kapur together on the show for the first time and Kapil didn't let go of the opportunity to tease Shahid in front of him.

The promo opens with Shahid and Mrunal walking hand in hand as they arrive on stage. Shahid is in a white shirt, yellow jacket, and blue denims while Mrunal is in a black saree. Kapil asks Mrunal why is she seen stopping Shahid's character from playing cricket in the film. “Kya ye safed jersey aapko dhoni padti hai, isliye? (Is it because you have to wash his white jersey),” asks Kapil.

She says in her defence that why shouldn't she fight with him in the film when she is the one to do the household chores as well as earn for livelihood. Shahid interrupts to save his image, “Main karunga film mein, aisa mat sochna ki ye kujh karega hi nahi picture ke andar, itna nalayak bhi nahi hu main, karta hu main (I will do something in the film, don't think that I won't do anything in the film, I am not that useless, I do things)."

As Pankaj Kapur joins them in a white shirt, blue denims, and a sleeveless black jacket, Kapil recalls how he has seen him in so many films and TV shows from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Maqbool. He says, “Meri to haalat kharab ho gai hai aap Shahid ko bhi dekhlo, aisa khada hai jaise papa parents-teachers meeting mein papa bina bataye nahi aagaye (I am getting nervous, you can see Shahid as well, he is standing as if his father has come to the parents-teachers meeting without informing).”

Pankaj even cracked a joke on himself and the show. He said while walking towards the set of The Kapil Sharma Show, he saw a board with ‘is gali me bahut kutte hain (there are many dogs in this lane)' written on it, so he went and took his place.

Comedian Kiku Sharda also wished Shahid for his new car and said that he should have brought a bucketful of sweets.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. While Mrunal plays Shahid's wife in the film, Pankaj Kapur plays his coach.

