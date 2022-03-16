Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Kashmir Files box office collection day 5: Film records largest Tuesday haul of 18 cr, leaves Sooryavanshi behind

The Kashmir Files recorded a larger haul on day five than it did on its first Saturday or Sunday. It minted another ₹18 crore.
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, producer Pallavi Joshi, director Vivek Agnihotri pose for a picture at a press conference regarding the movie The Kashmir Files.(Mohd Zakir)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 10:50 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The freshest figures for The Kashmir Files are in. The film has minted another 18 crore on day five, setting a record for the largest collection made on a Tuesday since the beginning of the pandemic. It has added another 18 crore to the bank. The film's total domestic collection stands at 60 crore. (Also read: The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the soul of this gut-wrenching film that's brazen and brutal)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new figures on Twitter. “#TheKashmirFiles is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… FANTASTIC TRENDING, as footfalls, occupancy, numbers continue to soar… Day 5 higher than *all* previous days… BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr. Total: 60.20 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Taran also shared a list of all the highest post-pandemic Tuesday collections with The Kashmir Files on top. “Day 5 [Tuesday] Biz: TOP SCORERS [post pandemic times]...1. #TheKashmirFiles: 18 cr 2. #Sooryavanshi: 11.22 cr 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: 10.01 cr 4. #83TheFilm: 6.70 cr #Hindi films. #India biz. Note: #Tanhaji: 15.28 cr #Uri: 9.57 cr [Pre-#Covid times].”

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others. It is based on the mass killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Vivek and Pallavi also recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who supported their film.

Slamming the "campaign to discredit" the film by those who claim to be the ‘flagbearers of freedom of expression’, PM Modi said there have been continuous efforts to "bury the truth".

"They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts," PM Modi said about the film at the centre of a political slugfest with the Congress and several other opposition parties objecting to it.

