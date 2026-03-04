The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5: Vipul Amrutlal Shah film dips again, takes India total to over ₹19 crore

Since the release of the trailer, the sequel received strong reactions from all corners. While several users criticised the film and called it "propaganda," the makers said that the story is based on researched real-life incidents. After a legal battle, the film saw the light of day.

The first chapter of the film, The Kerala Story , earned ₹11.14 crore on day five of its release, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it released in theatres in 2023.

According to the report, on day one, the film earned ₹4.65 crore, on day two, ₹4.75 crore, on day three, ₹2.5 crore and on day four, ₹4 crore. On day five, the film collected ₹3.5 crore nett in India as per early estimates. It had a total of 3019 shows and 13.1% occupancy. So far, the film has earned ₹19.4 crore nett in India.

The Kerala High Court Division Bench last week lifted the stay on the release of the film. The High Court Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which stayed the release for 15 days.

What film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said about parts 2, 3 Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Vipul talked about the film and whether there would be a part three. "There was no plan to make even Kerala Story 2. But after Kerala Story 1, we started getting lots of stories, I realised that there is a much larger evil persisting not just in Kerala but across the country, and we've to tell this story because it is much bigger and different than what happened in Kerala Story 1, and that's why we decided to make part 2. It was not like a marketing gimmick that, 'Let's make part two, it's a good brand, let's take it forward'. No, nothing like that," he said.

When asked if there would be a third part of the franchise, he said there are no concrete plans yet. "But if there are compelling stories coming our way, some new facts will come to light, maybe we will want to tell that story. But as of today, there is no plan," he added.